Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video

“Bear (@thatgoldendog) may naturally be a busy bee, but when it comes to monarch butterflies, this golden retriever is something else," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The image shows a cute doggo with a butterfly.(thatgoldendog Verified)

What is better than seeing a video of a happy doggo? It’s the video of a happy dog getting a boop from a gorgeous butterfly. Don’t believe us? Wait till you see the video and we’re pretty sure that this all kinds of cute clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram handle called @thatgoldendog, the video went crazy viral after being re-posted by Instagram.

“‘Bear (@thatgoldendog) may naturally be a busy bee, but when it comes to monarch butterflies, this golden retriever is something else. Bear saw butterflies in the yard for the first time when he was only 3 months old,’ says his human Candice. ‘I was shocked to see a puppy who was in his ‘land shark’ phase turn into a gentle old soul when he was around them. Five years later, he still loves to check up on them’,” Instagram wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the super adorable clip and prepare to say “Aww”, repeatedly:

Since being posted a little over 11 hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 4.9 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“Too cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chill dog,” shared another. “How cute,” expressed a third.

If you want to see more of Bear and the butterflies, here’s a post shared on the adorable furry creature's Instagram profile that will leave you very happy:

What are your thoughts on the video and the images?

