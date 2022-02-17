Doggo stealing random things will melt your heart. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such wonderful pets and can always make you smile with their cute antics. Videos of doggos behaving in a cheeky manner are such a delight to watch. Like this video of a golden retriever who loves to steal things. An Instagram reel uploaded by the page Dogs of Instagram shows the doggo stealing random things like a cart of ice cream, a greenery kit, an entire bag of treats, flip flops, turkey headband and a slipper that looks like the pooch. That’s not all, the dog’s cute expressions will make you fall in love with him.

“Let it be known, in addition to your belongings, @goldenchilidog will also steal your heart. You’ve been warned. Have your pups ever stolen anything of yours?” says the caption of the video.

The video, which was uploaded 12 hours ago, has received more than 53 thousand likes and over 600 comments.

Watch the cute video below:

The dog that features in the video is named Chili and has more than 98 thousand followers on Instagram. His witty comment on Instagram will surely make you laugh. “Am retriever not a stealer,” he commented on his post.

“The steak is a big win,” commented a dog account of a female golden retriever named goldengirl_xena on Instagram.

“He is just doing his job,” commented another dog account.

“I am @goldenchilidog ‘s attorney. You cannot prove he was stealing things. He was simply holding them for his owner,” commented a third.

What do you think about this cute dog video?