Doggo's reaction when humans remember her birthday is too wholesome. Watch

The videos that show cats and dogs getting emotional at a display of affection on part of their humans are always delightful to watch. This video that was posted first on TikTok and then on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of a display of emotion on part of a dog. There are chances that this dog video will leave you saying ‘aww’ repeatedly.

This video was posted on the Instagram page named Dog. It opens to show how a dog's human is taking a homemade cake towards the dog as she sits on the couch, unaware as to what is about to happen. On the cake, is a candle that is shaped as the number two, to mark her second birthday. As the human and the person recording the video approach the adorable pooch, they sing ‘happy birthday’ for the dog.

But this point is exactly what makes the video so sweet. It is because the dog cannot control her emotions and looks at the cake and the humans in the most adorable way ever. The video was accompanied by the caption, “Her lil face says it all.” The caption is complete with a heart emoji.

Watch the dog video here:

The video was posted on Instagram around a day ago. Since then, this dog video has garnered more than 1.7 lakh likes. It has also accumulated several comments from dog lovers.

“I love it when they go full-baby seal,” commented an Instagram user. “Y’all got me. I’m crying. Happy birthday baby girl,” posted another. “The little happy tail tippy-tap,” commented a third, followed by a heart emoji. “Happy birthday beautiful girl,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?