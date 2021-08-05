Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch

If you are a fan of doggo videos you probably have come across several videos of the furbabies celebrating their birthdays with their humans. While most of the birthdays have a special cake and treats for the doggo, this Instagram video featuring Gogo the doggo shows him having an elaborate and traditional Indian lunch spread for his birthday. The clip is bound to leave you with an urge to go pet the furry doggo.

The video starts with Gogo sitting in front of a large variety of food including rice, chicken and more while wearing a cute birthday hat. As the clip goes on, Gogo’s human feeds him some of the food with a spoon. Throughout the clip the song Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham plays in the background giving a perfect Bollywood tinge to it.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on July 29, the video has garnered over 23,400 likes and tons of comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo’s birthday hat, others loved how Gogo’s human fed him his birthday lunch. Many simply shared heart emojis.

“Aww that’s so cute. Your doggo is very lucky,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chicken is also there aww haha,” commented another. “Mothers will be mothers. This is soo sweet,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

