Dog’s attempt at modelling on the porch fails but she still looks adorable

Pet parents love taking pictures of the fur babies. It is a given that they would love to click images that simply look perfect. At times, the things don’t always go as planned and the pictures don’t end up the way they envision. However, that doesn’t mean the final results in such situations don’t end up looking cute. And this post is a perfect example that showcases how the images of a dog, who failed to take ‘fancy porch pics’, turned out absolutely adorable.

The post was shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. If you regularly search for dog-related content, you may be aware of the page. It is filled with adorable videos and images of dogs that never fail to create a buzz.

“This is Canela. She attempted some fancy porch pics. They were unsuccessful. 13/10 someone help her,” they wrote while posting the pictures. The post has two images. The first picture shows a dog standing at the edge of the porch in a very stylish manner. The next picture, however, shows the pooch falling down ruining the ‘fancy’ pic but still looking super adorable.

Take a look at the post that may make you say aww:

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 38,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also shared love-filled comments from the pooch.

“Nooo, that’s ok, she’s still giving Vogue - versatile queen who’s giving us life on the porch and in the grass!” shared a Twitter user. “I'd like to know who determined those pics as "unsuccessful," because I see a fantastic still shot, and an action photo,” posted another. “She didn't fall, she attacked the ground!” commented a third. To which, the Insta page also replied and wrote, “You might be on to something. ”

What are your thoughts on the post?

