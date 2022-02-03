Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog’s dramatic reaction to human putting its stuffed toys in washing machine is hilarious

The video of the dog’s dramatic reaction to human putting its stuffed toys in washing machine was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from an Instagram video, shows the dog’s reaction to its human putting its stuffed toys in washing machine.(Instagram/@lifewithkleekai)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a dog’s reaction to its human washing its stuffed toys has turned into a source of laughter for many. There is a chance that the video will also tickle your funny bone. It is also one of those videos that you may end up watching more than once.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page lifewithkleekai with the caption “Is mom the new toy story villain?” It again captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another page on Instagram. “You r a mur der rer!!!” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a woman putting the stuffed toys of her dogs into a washing machine. While one of the dogs remains calm, the other one showcases some dramatic reactions.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“The terrifying scream,” posted an Instagram user. “This is just NOTTTTT okay mom!!! At least a heads up,” joked another. “This is so funny,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the hilarious video?

