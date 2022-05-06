Dogs enjoy by jumping into pool filled with tennis balls at birthday party. Watch

A video of a special event at the birthday party of a dog named Hudson has turned to a source of wholesome entertainment for many on Instagram. The video shows the pooch enjoying his party by jumping into a swimming pool filled with tennis balls.

The good boy’s human, named Cami Griffith, posted the video with a descriptive caption on her personal Instagram page, as well as, the page dedicated to the dog and its sibling. “Safe to say we had a lot of happy golden retrievers at Hudson’s (sic) 1st birthday pawty!” In the next few lines, she also added more about the tennis balls and how they would be recycled.

“Side note: these tennis balls were purchased from a used tennis balls website that supports their nonprofit. Their mission is to recycle all tennis balls in the USA. Once you’re done using them you can send them back to the company to continue the reuse/recycle pattern,” she added.

The video she shared shows her filling the swimming pool with about 200 tennis balls. The clip then cuts to another scene that captures the dogs having an amazing time.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is AMAZING,” posted an Instagram user. “My life is complete,” commented another. “Having the time of their lives,” shared a third. “SO CUTE OMG!” expressed a fourth. “This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” wrote a fifth.

Another post was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the dogs. In the share, a few images of the birthday boy and the party were posted along with a caption - “It’s my birthday mother puppers.” Take a look:

The post too received tons of love-filled comments. There were many who wrote “Happy Birthday” to wish the adorable ball of fur.

What are your thoughts on the video?