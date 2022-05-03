Dogs interact very gently with newly hatched chicks. Watch wholesome video

Most of the pet dogs are known to show their gentle side when dealing with creatures smaller and delicate than them. Just like this video shows how a few dogs behave while meeting some newly hatched chicks. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called von.jakoba. The page is filled with videos and images of the adventures of different dog siblings.

This particular video involving the chicks was posted a few days ago with a caption that reads, “Such good puppers.” The video opens to show a dog standing in front of a table and a text inset appearing on the video explains why. “I hatched some chicks, and our dogs were so gentle with them.” The video then goes on to show the interactions between the pooches and the little birds.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 4,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various love-filled comments. A few couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

“The chicks weren’t so gentle with your pups,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness,” commented another. “Omg the chick on the nose is so cute I'm pretty sure I just ground my teeth to powder,” expressed a third. “So precious! Large breed dogs, in my own experience, are always so gentle with smaller creatures. All 3 of my girls just seemed to know that you have to be gentler with animals that aren't other dogs and with smaller humans,” shared a fourth. “Love love love,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

