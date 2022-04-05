Dog’s photo may remind you of Spider-Man meme as it unlocks multiverse

Multiverse is a concept that has gained widespread popularity with the Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home introducing it and it is set to feature again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the concept of multiverse has caught the imagination of Marvel fans, a puppy’s photo of unlocking the multiverse on Instagram is too adorable to miss. The photo may also remind you of the famous Spider-Man meme in which multiple Spider-Men are pointing at each other.

The photo was posted by the page We Rate Dogs 18 hours ago and it has got over 1.52 lakh likes so far. In the photo, the dog is seen looking at three mirrors and looks equally adorable from all the angles. The dog’s reflection is visible in all the mirrors as it sits upright.

“This is Bongo. He unlocked the multiverse. It was way easier than he thought it would be. 14/10 for each of them,” says the caption of the photo.

See the post below:

The comments section was filled with people making references to other superhero films as social media users loved the adorable puppy.

“copy + paste + paste + paste,” commented an Instagram user. “A good boy from every angle,” wrote another. A third said, “Better than that Spider-Man meme.” “Bongo is the Avenger that the world needs right now,” wrote yet another.

The dog featuring in the photo is named Bongo and it is half Golden Retriever and half German Shepherd according to its Instagram bio. It has more than 800 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable puppy that has unlocked the multiverse?