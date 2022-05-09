Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog’s reaction as its human plays with his baby will melt your heart. Watch

The dog's reaction as its human plays with his baby is just heart-melting to watch. 
A screengrab of the video of a dog watching its human play with his baby. (erin.loves.beauty/Instagram)
Published on May 09, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are such lovable pets that crave the attention of their humans. While dogs’ bond with their human’s babies, it is sometimes hard for them to adjust initially as they are used to being the centre of attention. It may take some time for them to be friends with the baby. Videos of dogs meeting their human’s babies are always delightful to watch. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram that shows a dog’s reaction to its human playing with his baby. The video will melt your heart and may leave you teary-eyed.

“When your parents bring home a tiny human,” says the text on the video. It shows the dog with the drooping eyes looking at its human. The man is playing with his baby while the dog seems a bit sad sitting close to his feet. The video was posted by a woman named Erin five days ago. It has more than five thousand views so far.

“Louis finally meets Noah… he unsure how to feel,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Aww somebody’s a bit hurt and jealous,” commented an Instagram user. “Ah poor puppy, hopefully he’ll come round,” posted another. “His face kills me.Soon they will be besties,” wrote a third.

The dog in the video is a French Bulldog.

What do you think about this adorable dog?

