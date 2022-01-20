Dog’s reaction on being asked to ‘get a job’ is hilarious. Watch

There are certain dog videos that are absolutely hilarious to watch. There is now a new addition to that list. This video shows a ‘conversation’ between a dog and his human.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Turns out, the dog has a knack for eating weird things due to which he often ends up at the vet’s clinic. The video shows the pooch’s human talking to the dog about the bills of the doctor after one such visit to the clinic.

The video opens to show a pooch with a sad expression. A person is heard saying “So here is the vet bill.” They then explain that the dog needs to pay it but they’re not sure how the pooch will do that. The video then shows them saying the pooch to “Get a job” and it is the way the dog reacts to this is absolutely hilarious to watch.

Take a look at the video that may leave you giggling:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip make you laugh out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON