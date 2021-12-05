Dog’s reaction on spotting human taking his video leaves people in splits

Are you looking for a dog video? Do you want the video to showcase funny antics of the furry animal? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a clip of a dog that may make you very happy. The video showcases a dog’s reaction on realising that its human is capturing it on camera. There is a chance that the video will also make you laugh out loud.

“He caught me taking video of him,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit. The clip opens to show a dog trying to take a bit out of the dried branches of a tree. Then suddenly, the pooch notices its human capturing it on camera. What happens next is absolutely hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared some two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5,400 upvotes and counting. The clip has also accumulated varied comments.

“He is the most handsome and regal of boys, he certainly does not eat sticks!” wrote a Reddit user. “Tries to walk off the derpy-ness there at the end with their head held high,” posted another. “Mr. Sophistication slips right back in! He is a beauty,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?