Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog’s reaction on spotting human taking his video leaves people in splits
trending

Dog’s reaction on spotting human taking his video leaves people in splits

The video shows how this dog reacts when he sees that his human is there.
This dog saw his human recording him and started behaving differently. (reddit/@mstevenson53)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 07:01 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a dog video? Do you want the video to showcase funny antics of the furry animal? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a clip of a dog that may make you very happy. The video showcases a dog’s reaction on realising that its human is capturing it on camera. There is a chance that the video will also make you laugh out loud.

“He caught me taking video of him,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit. The clip opens to show a dog trying to take a bit out of the dried branches of a tree. Then suddenly, the pooch notices its human capturing it on camera. What happens next is absolutely hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared some two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5,400 upvotes and counting. The clip has also accumulated varied comments.

“He is the most handsome and regal of boys, he certainly does not eat sticks!” wrote a Reddit user. “Tries to walk off the derpy-ness there at the end with their head held high,” posted another. “Mr. Sophistication slips right back in! He is a beauty,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. funny video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP