Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog’s reaction to neighbour cooking food is hilarious to watch
trending

Dog’s reaction to neighbour cooking food is hilarious to watch

The video of the dog’s reaction to neighbour cooking food was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the neighbour cooking.(Screengrab)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dog videos that show different antics of the pooches are often hilarious to watch. There is now a latest addition to that list. This video shows a dog’s reaction to its neighbour cooking food.

The video was originally posted on Reddit and later on Instagram. “Throw him a bone!!” reads the caption posted along with the video on Insta along with a laughing out loud emoticons. We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look at the clip that may leave you giggling.

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted nearly 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. Many also showcased their reaction with laughing out loud emoticons.

“Throw him a piece,” wrote an Instagram user. “Give him one,” posted another. “I would’ve went upstairs and gave him a plate,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP