Dog’s reaction to neighbour cooking food is hilarious to watch

Dog videos that show different antics of the pooches are often hilarious to watch. There is now a latest addition to that list. This video shows a dog’s reaction to its neighbour cooking food.

The video was originally posted on Reddit and later on Instagram. “Throw him a bone!!” reads the caption posted along with the video on Insta along with a laughing out loud emoticons. We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look at the clip that may leave you giggling.

The video has been posted nearly 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. Many also showcased their reaction with laughing out loud emoticons.

“Throw him a piece,” wrote an Instagram user. “Give him one,” posted another. “I would’ve went upstairs and gave him a plate,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?