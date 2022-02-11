Dog’s reaction to trying bell pepper slice for the first time is hilarious

A video of a dog trying a slice of a bell pepper for the first time has turned into a source of laughter for many. There is a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone too. Moreover, if you are also not a fan of this food item, then you will find the dog’s reaction super relatable too.

Shared on Instagram, the caption of the video reads, “His first experience with bell peppers.” The clip opens to show a dog standing on a couch with a slice of bell pepper hanging from its mouth. The video then shows the pooch’s reaction to it.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,900 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of replies. Some of the reactions also received replies from the individual who posted the video.

“I like how he gets mad at it! How dare you taste bad!!” wrote a Reddit user while reacting to the video. “I love how dogs take bad food as a personal insult,” joked another. To which, the original poster replied, “Hahahahah.”

“I do this every time I try a raw bell pepper. I’m just not as cute,” posted a third. “The green ones do taste awful. Red is best,” shared a fourth. They received a reply from the original poster who also explained about the eating habit of the dog.

“I totally agree. He chomped on a red one for a little while. He’s a horrible chewe, an inch of red wasn’t finished even after several minutes. He’s never destroyed anything…like we let him take socks because he doesn’t harm them. He likes to take things, nibble a little, then find the next item for his collection. I have a box of sticks for use in mixed media crafts that I keep on floor for him. He drags one out, moves it into hallway, comes back for the next….eventually there is like 12 sticks and a sock in the hallway lol,” they shared.

What are your thoughts on the video?