Dog’s reaction while trying to sit on bed occupied by a cat is hilarious. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show dogs and cats showering each other with cuddles and kisses. This video, shared on Reddit, is not one of those clips. In fact, it is almost opposite. This video shows a dog’s reaction while trying to sit on a bed already occupied by a cat.

‘I’m just gonna settle in right here…” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat sleeping on a bed kept on floor. Within moments, a dog – quite carefully – moves inches by inches to take its place on the bed. Does it succeed? Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared two days ago. The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 16,000 upvotes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Oh he scared but lil man going for it,” wrote a Reddit user. “I LOVE how they back in to the bed oh so slyly,” posted another. “Nothing is happening..... Don't be suspicious.......,” joked a third. “That cat in the background ‘what the hell's going on over there?’,” observed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?