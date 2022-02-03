Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog’s routine before meeting girlfriend for date night is adorable to watch

The video of the dog's routine before meeting girlfriend for a date night prompted people to share various comments.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog getting ready for his date night with his girlfriend.(Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:46 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a dog video to brighten up your day? Then this is a clip that may just do the trick. Posted on Instagram, the video shows a dog getting ready for his date night.

“As many of you know, Magnus has a girlfriend. Her name is Phoebe and she is a 5 year old yellow lab that lives around the corner from us. They are the cutest couple and every time we pass Phoebe’s house, Magnus looks all around to see if his favorite girl is outside. Did Magnus forget anything in his date night prep?” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the dog taking help of its human to get its coat brushed. The pooch then selects the dress for his date. The clip then goes on the show the other things that the dog does before visiting his girlfriend.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the sweet video of the dog getting ready for the date night:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 24,000 likes and counting. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is so cute! Magnus is an amazing fur baby! How about hot cocoa cuddle night with a fireplace, jammies and his lady, Phoebe,” suggested an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” posted another. “This is so cute,” expressed a third. “Soooo handsome Magnus,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
instagram dog.
