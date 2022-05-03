Dog’s ‘singing’ performance that ends with a cute nose boop is adorably hilarious. Watch

You may often spend your time listening to different rappers and singers whose music you absolutely love. There is a chance you will now update your list of loved musicians and add a very special ‘artist’ to it – an adorable Husky. Also a social media influencer, this cute pooch named Haiku can make your day with its wonderful ‘singing’ performance.

The video opens to show this adorable dog sitting, facing the camera with a lot of confidence and style. Soon enough, viewers get to witness the fact that this dog keeps howling. Its human, who also happens to be recording the video, makes sure to hold a microphone right in front of the dog's face so as to capture whatever it is ‘singing.'

What makes the video hilarious and adorable is that they capture the dog's ‘performance’ using a voice changer feature on the microphone they're using.

“It’s the nose boop at the end,” reads the caption to this cute dog video that has been shared on personal Instagram page of the pooch. The caption is also complete with a few hashtags like #haikuthehusky, #dog, #husky and #love, among others.

Take a look at the cute dog video below:

The video was shared on Instagram on April 8, on this page dedicated to the Husky that has over one lakh followers. Since then, it has received 2.2 lakh likes and several comments on it, where people simply loved this dog's ‘singing’ skills.

An Instagram user wrote, “A real popstar.” “A Husky that is better than most humans,” read another comment. A third posted, “Beautiful voice.” This comment was accompanied by emojis of a heart and that of a crying face.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?