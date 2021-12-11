Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dogs stand on skateboards while on a walk with human. Watch

The video involving the dogs and the skateboards may leave you giggling.
The image shows the man with the dogs on skateboard.(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 07:23 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Videos involving dogs are interesting to watch and more often than not they leave people laughing out loud. Well, there is now a latest addition to the list of such videos. It shows a few dogs riding a train of skateboards. Chances are this video will make you giggle too.

The clip was captured earlier this year in Australia. The video shows how a man takes all his dogs for walks together. Not just funny, the video is also super interesting to watch.

The clip opens to show someone saying “That is the best thing I have seen.” After seeing the video, you will also be inclined to agree with them.

The video shows a man towing a few skateboards connected to each other. One top of the boards are a few dogs standing patiently and enjoying the ride. What makes the clip even more interesting is how someone in the video starts singing a few lines from the rap song Ridin' by Chamillionaire.

Take a look at the video:



What are your thoughts on the video?

dog. viral video
