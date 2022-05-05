Dogs walk in synchronised rhythm together, video is oddly satisfying to watch

Anyone who is a regular user of social media, at least once, has seen those videos which are oddly satisfying. It is true that they don’t show anything incredible or rare. However, it is the aspect of repetitiveness in those videos which makes people happy. Case in point, this video shared on Instagram showcasing the synchronised walking of two dogs. The presence of the adorable pooches in the video makes it even more delightful to watch.

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the dogs showcased in the video. “Strolling in sync. The boys and I love our morning walks around the neighborhood,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page. “List this under things we could watch all day,” they shared along with the video.

The video shows nothing extraordinary. In fact, it shows two dogs walking side by side. It is, however, the synchronized movement of the pooches that is lovely - and oddly satisfying - to watch.

Take a look at the video which you may find endearing too:

The video, since being shared about 11 hours ago, has gathered nearly 7,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love the synchronised strut,” wrote an Instagram user. “We should make it an Olympic sport. If there can be Synchronized Swimming, I don’t see why not?” suggested another. “Gorgeous pups,” posted a third. “Love it,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?