Dog’s way of asking man to give it a hug will melt your heart. Watch

The videos that show the sweet bond of love between dogs and humans are absolutely adorable to watch. Case in point, this video of a dog asking for a hug from its human. There is a chance that the clip will make you say aww – and that too multiple times.

“She’s a hugger,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to shows a man sitting on a floor with a game controller in his hands. Within moments, a dog appears in front of him. The pooch then, quite slowly and carefully, approaches the human and places its paw on his hand. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 6,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“One of my 2 boys is a hugger like this and it's one of my favorite things in the world,” wrote a Reddit user. “A dog's love is the best type of love,” posted another. “Omg when she just sat in front of you with the ‘can we cuddle?’ look. I died,” expressed a third. “Dog huggies make everything better,” commented a third.

