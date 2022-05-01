Sassy grandma sets the rules for her funeral. Her thoughts will make you smile

Funerals are a sombre affair and it is one of the saddest things in life to attend. It is a time to mourn and remember the person who passed away. However, an elderly woman has set the rules for her funeral that would turn the event into a party-like affair. In a video posted on Instagram, the woman who is known as Grandma Droniak has set the rules for her funeral and it is quite delightful to watch.

Posted on April 4, the video has got more than 19.7 million views so far. In the video, the elderly woman explains the rules that she has set for her funeral. The first rule is that you could cry but don’t cry too much, she says and adds “don’t make a fool of yourself”. “Bertha isn’t invited. Don’t let her in,” she says as the second rule. In a follow up video, she explained that she cut Bertha out of her life a long time ago as she isn’t a good person. She added that now Bertha knows that she is a celebrity and gets jealous of her. The last rule is to get drunk afterward, she says in the video.

“Not leaving any time soon but here are the rules,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Bertha is cancelled,” commented an Instagram user. “For what it’s worth, Bertha isn’t invited to my funeral either,” another user posted.

Grandma Droniak describes herself as the CEO of all grandmas on her Instagram bio. She has 4.96 lakh followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this grandma setting the rules for her funeral?