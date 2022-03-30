Drastically different reactions of cats to shrimp will leave you in splits. Watch

There are many who absolutely love gobbling the various dishes prepared with shrimps. Then there are also those who cannot stand this seafood. Whether you belong to the first category or the second, here is a video that everyone may relate to. It shows the reactions of two cats to shrimp. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

Though it is unclear where the video was first published or when, it has now captured people’s attention after being posted on Twitter. The video is shared with the caption, “There're two types of cats.”

The clip opens to show a cat sleeping on a couch. Within moments, someone holds a piece of shrimp in front of the kitty and expectedly enough, the furry creatures stands up to eat the food item. The clip then showcases another cat and its drastically different reaction. Wondering how the kitty reacts? Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago and since being shared, the clip has accumulated several views. Till now, the video has gathered more than 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also amassed more than 31,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments

“I've never had a cat want my food. But the dogs. What are you eating?? I want some,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

“Exactly like my 4-legged grandkids...Ari (the female) will eat anything, Jax (the male) only eats chicken and turkey stuff...no seafood. LOL,” shared another. “The second one cracked me up,” expressed a third. “Yes even I have two cats they have different taste,” commented a fourth. “Second cat's reaction is just awesome,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

