Drone captures manta rays ‘dancing’ in water. Watch amazing video

If you are a regular user of the Internet, then you may be aware that time and again various videos are shared online that show some of the wonderful creations of nature. Just like this video that shows a group of manta rays. There is a chance that the video will leave you mesmerised.

A drone captured the scene a few years ago in Hawaii, USA. The incredible video is such that you may be tempted to watch it more than once.

The video opens to show a manta ray swimming in a stunning blue-hued water body. The single creature is soon joined by another. Eventually, a few more manta rays join the party too. What is amazing to watch is how the way they swim together almost makes it seem like they’re dancing. In fact, the video may also remind you of a scene involving manta rays from the animated film Moana.

Take a look at the incredible video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

