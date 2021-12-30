Duck ‘speed-paddles’ across flamingos to meet its flock. Video is fun to watch

Are you looking for a video that may leave you with a smile on your face? Then this clip involving flocks of flamingos and ducks may do the trick. This is a video that is absolutely entertaining to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to shows a group of flamingo standing in a waterbody. Within moments, a duck zooms past them to reunite with its own flock. Though short, the video is absolutely fun to watch. There is also a chance that you may end up watching it more than once.

“Duck, duck, GO! In this video, common merganser Fabio speed-paddles across the flamingo pond at 6 miles per hour to Bird House keeper Heather Anderson. She is feeding our flock Fabio's favorite food: mealworms! They also receive smelt and sea duck pellets as part of their daily diet,” they wrote along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has already gathered more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

“I love the use of his head as a brake,” wrote an Instagram user. “There's one in every crowd,” joked another. “Hahaha. That’s how I am when I hear my food being prepared,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON