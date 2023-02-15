Duo performs semi-classical on Manwa Laage, netizens in awe

While scrolling on social media, several videos catch our attention. Among them, dance videos seem to be really popular. They are entertaining to watch, and many of them even go viral. So, if you also love watching dance clips, you cannot miss out on this duo performing semi-classical on the song Manwa Laage by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Instagram user @rishisharma08.04, you can see a duo in blue outfits. Both of them are performing on Manwa Laage in a park. As the song plays, they match the steps and facial expressions to the song.

Take a look at the clip here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on February 1. Since being uploaded on social media, it has been viewed 30,000 times, and the clip has also received more than 73,000 likes. Many people have even reacted to the dance video.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Love how it was so graceful, key factor for a classical dance, and you aced it as usual." A second person added, "It's choreographed and presented smoothly and beautifully. And it seems you're quite well with this dance style." "I can't believe that you choreographed this. How are you so talented. This doesn't look like you're doing it for the first, which only reflects that you're such an amazing dancer," added a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON