Dwayne Johnson gifts new car to his mom, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Though Christmas was yesterday, people are still posting about the gifts they have given to someone or received on this special day. Amid those shares is a post by Dwayne Johnson that has now captured people’s attention. He shared a video that shows his mother’s reaction to receiving a new car from him.

“This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken. I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more,” he wrote.

We won’t ruin the surprise by giving away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a little over right hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.9 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered various comments from people.

“That's what I'm talking about Big Fella. Well Played,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s awesome!!” expressed another. “Amazing,” commented a third. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

