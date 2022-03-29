Dwayne Johnson turns ‘hair stylist’ for his daughter. Watch sweet viral video

Dwayne Johnson often shares different videos on Instagram. Amid those are also the clips that showcase his sweet interactions with his daughters. Just like this clip that he shared on Instagram and it shows him turning into a ‘hair stylist’ for his six-year-old daughter Jasmine. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww – and that too repeatedly.

“Train ain’t leaving the station until daddy rocks out a ponytail for Jazzy. Don’t let the bald look fool you, daddy’s pizony tizzails are the shizzit,” he wrote while posting the video online. He also added the hashtags #polynesianculturalcenter, #sweetpea, and #family. In the post, he also mentioned singer Amos Lee and wrote “Shout to my boy and one of my fav artists @am0slee singing one of my fav songs.” The video is set to the background score Sweet Pea by the artist The Rock mentioned.

The video shows the Red Notice actor standing outside Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii with his daughter. He is then seen scooping the curls of his daughter into a ponytail so that she could wear a Lei, traditional Hawaiian garland.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than five million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Too cute. Well done on the ponytail,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome,” shared another. “So sweet, reminds me of when my dad used to do my hair when I was little,” expressed a third. “Wow,” commented a fourth. Many posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?