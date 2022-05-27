Eight-foot-tall giraffe statue made using chocolate stuns people. Video goes viral

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s Instagram page is filled with videos that often make people’s jaw drop. The clips show how he uses chocolate to create amazing and intricate sculptures, including some which are huge. He recently created an eight-foot-tall giraffe and posted the video online. Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral and has even gathered more than 5.5 million likes.

“Chocolate Giraffe!. This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show him creating different parts of the statue. He then assembles the parts to give shape to his creation. The video ends with the chef standing beside his creation. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying “Wow”, repeatedly.

Take a look:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated various comments from people.

“Need a giant tree next to it so it can have a lil’ snack,” wrote an Instagram user. "Are you for real! Next level Amaury!” posted another. “Omg! Incredible,” expressed a third.

In another post, he also shared an image and a video showcasing the statue of the animal. “Chocolate Giraffe! With a height of 8.3ft and a weight of 160lbs this one is definitely my biggest chocolate creation ever!, it took me 7 days and had me come up with some new techniques in order to achieve this final result. Hard to believe you can create so much by only using 100% chocolate!” wrote. He also asked people to suggest the next animal statue he should create using chocolate.

