Elderly couple surprises grandkids by coming home after several years. Watch

There is something special about the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. There are also wholesome videos that showcase that sweet relationship. Just like this heartwarming video posted on Instagram that captures grandparents surprising their three grandchildren after being separated for several years. The video will make you go aww as it is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by Good News Correspondent a day ago and it has got more than 15,000 views so far. The video shows the three kids opening the door and when they see their grandparents, they seem really surprised. The kids go around hugging their grandfather and grandmother and it’s heart-melting to watch.

“SURPRISE. Grandparents surprise their 3 grandchildren after being separated for several years,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also got more than 800 likes and prompted several comments. “Grandkids and grandparents are so special as being part of the family,” commented an Instagram user. “Grandparents’ love is beyond words I know,” wrote another. “My heart is so full. The excitement on both ends. A parent’s job on this earth is to become the greatest grandparents,” said a third. “So much joy. Absolutely perfect,” reads another comment.

What do you think about this emotional reunion between the kids and their grandparents?

