Elderly man is able to see colour for first time after wearing EnChroma glasses

There are so many things in life that one takes for granted. Like being able to see is one of them. However, for those who are not able to see or are colour blind, seeing is nothing short of a miracle. In a really heartwarming video posted on Instagram, a 73-year-old man was able to see colour for the first time in his life as his daughter and granddaughters surprised him with EnChroma glasses at Disney. It is really adorable to see the man’s reaction on wearing the glasses and the video may make you teary-eyed.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent on Saturday. The video has received more than 8,000 views so far and it is only increasing. The video begins with a girl giving her grandpa the glasses. When the elderly man wears them, his first reaction is “wow”. “Are they colour bind ones,” someone asks in the video. The elderly man feels really overwhelmed and almost has tears in his eyes on wearing the glasses. He hugs his granddaughter as well. The man’s daughter excitedly says, “So now you have got some cool sunglasses dad.”

“SEEING IN COLOR FOR THE 1ST TIME: When his daughter and granddaughters surprised him with EnChroma glasses at Disney, 73 year old Chester could hardly hold back his tears,” says the caption of the video.

