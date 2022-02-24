Elderly man plays with dog his children gifted him after wife’s death. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets that can make the lives of their humans meaningful and wholesome. The pooches can also make the lives of elderly people living alone less lonely just like this instance captured on a video which was shared on Instagram. In the video, an elderly man is seen playing with a black dog who is just too excited and repeatedly jumps and moves swiftly on the bed.

“Dogs are the best,” says the caption of the video which has already crossed more than 61 million views since being uploaded two days ago. A text on the video explains that the man’s children adopted a shelter dog for him to keep him company.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page jps_lolaa.mariaa. The page’s bio, written in Portuguese, when translated, explains that the dog’s name is Lola Maria Silva and she was rescued from the street. The video was captured on February 11, according to the date showing on the camera recording and it was also shared on TikTok. The clip again created a chatter after being re-shared on the Instagram page by Good News Dog page.

Watch the wholesome video below that may leave you teary-eyed.

People shared various love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

“You can see this man return back to his childhood years about 8 sec in,” commented an Instagram user on the video. “His children saved the dog’s life and their father’s life,” says another. “Welp. This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen,” commented a third. “Literally brought tears of joy to my eyes. This is so wonderful, so beautiful,” posted another user.

What do you think about this wonderful video?