Elderly man still sells samosas only for 2.50 in Punjab’s Amritsar. Watch

People love binging on street food and samosa is an all-time favourite as it is easily available in every nook and corner of the country. However, its price has certainly increased in the last few years though this video from Punjab’s Amritsar will astonish you that there is a place where it is still available for only ₹2.50. A video shared on Instagram shows a 75-year-old man from Amritsar who sells samosas in a small shop for only a nominal amount of ₹2.50.

The video was shared by a food blogger named Sarabjeet Singh. It was posted on February 7 and has got more than eight lakh views so far.

In the video, the old man is seen making samosas inside his small shop. He still sells one samosa only for ₹2.50 according to the text on the video. “75 years old Uncle ji selling samosa only for ₹2.50,” says the caption of the video. His shop is located in Amritsar’s Mahana Singh Road.

The video has received many comments with users praising the man for working hard and earning his livelihood at such an old age.

“Waheguru ji ..salute baba ji ...ek gal aa sade Sikh veer kde bheek ni mangde ..mehnat krde ne (Waheguru ji, I salute this man. One thing is true, our Sikh brothers never ask for alms but always earn their livelihood by hard work),” commented an Instagram user. “Aaj ke zamane mein 2.5rs ka samosa kaise? (How is it possible that today also the samosa is available for only ₹2.50),” commented another. “By seeing this uncle, I remember my papaji,” commented another. “Pure heart,” posted another.

