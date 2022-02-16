Elderly woman in Kashmir shows her English-speaking skills, adorable video goes viral

It is often said that “There's no age for learning” and a video, which is now going viral online, perfectly showcases that. The clip shows an elderly woman from Kashmir flaunting her English-speaking skills. There is a chance that the adorable video will make you very happy and also leave you with a wide smile.

Syed Sleet Shah, whose Twitter bio says she is a Deputy SP, posted the video on Twitter. The clip is now being re-posted by many across various social media platforms.

“The circle of life! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life!” she wrote while posting the wholesome video.

The clip opens to show a man and the elderly woman. The video shows her identifying the names of various things like fruits, vegetables and animals in English.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being shared on Twitter about two days ago, the video has accumulated more than 84,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn’t stop commenting how the video has left them happy.

“Cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “It's really heart touchingly sweet. The words from Granny are melody to the ears. It also proves a point: One can, and should, never stop learning; it's an eternally continual process,” posted another. “That’s literally the most adorable thing I've seen in a while,” expressed a third.

