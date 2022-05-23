Elderly woman regains sight after 5 years, her reaction is heartening to watch

Social media is filled with various videos that can make you teary-eyed as they are so emotional to watch. In a really heartwarming video posted on Instagram, an elderly woman regained her sight after five years after undergoing a cataract surgery. The elderly woman and her grandson’s reaction to it is just heart-melting to watch.

The video shows a woman removing an eye patch on the elderly woman after she underwent a cataract surgery. The elderly woman has tears in her eyes as she is able to see after five years. The woman holds two fingers in front of her but the elderly woman feels really overwhelmed and grabs ger hand. Her grandson also can’t control his tears and it is really emotional to watch. The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Correspondent on Monday and it has got more than 11,000 views so far.

“Grandmother who was blind for 5 years regains sight thanks to cataract surgery. Her grandson’s reaction is everything,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The share prompted lots of comments with netizens blessing the elderly woman.

“So happy for her!” commented an Instagram user. “Very special moment when the bandage comes off and she can see, beautiful,” wrote another. “It is her miracle. It touched my heart profoundly! God bless her!! Oh wait…He did!” another individual wrote.

What are your thoughts about this wholesome video?