trending

Elephant herd takes mud bath to beat the heat. Wholesome video wows people

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video of the elephant herd taking a mud bath on his official Twitter handle
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the elephant herd's mud bath.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
Published on May 04, 2022 05:03 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The easiest way to get respite from the soaring temperatures is to take a shower. However, humans are not the only ones who love taking long baths. The wild animals too love splish-splash and nothing captures that better than this video of a herd of elephants taking mud bath.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video on his official Twitter handle. “Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat!!” they wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a herd of elephants standing in and around a water body filled with muddy waters. Throughout the video, the gentle giants are seen enjoying themselves.

Kaswan, while replying to his own post, also shared some more information. “This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool. Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated.So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important,” he added.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 54,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sight to behold!! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment… it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing,” shared a Twitter user. “Nice video at forest,” commented another. “Thanks for sharing this. What amazing sight!” posted a third. “Baby elephant on the right is like okay brothers, I am done, just leave me here,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

