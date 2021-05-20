Elephant rescued from pit using JCB machine in Coorg, video is viral

A video showing a rescue operation to help an elephant get out of a pit has gone all kinds of viral on social media. The video, since being posted on Twitter has collected a million views - and counting.

The video was posted by actor Satish Shah on his Twitter handle. He wrote that the incident was recorded in Coorg.

The clip opens to show the elephant trying to climb out of the pit. However, even after multiple attempts, it fails to get itself out. Rescuers then use a JCB machine to help the elephant. The machine was used to give the animal support and push it out of the pit.

IFS official Sudha Ramen also shared the same video. “Elephant rescue operation from Coorg. Every operations are different based on terrain, animal involved & other factors. Animal safety is important. Why was tat smoke cracker? To direct the animal into forest, so that it doesn't attack anyone due to stress,” she wrote in her tweet.

Along with all the views, Shah’s tweet has collected over 40,000 likes and more than 8,000 retweets. People appreciated the effort put in to save the elephant.

“I was tilting my phone with the JCB digger as if that would have helped give the laddu a push… Glad the cutie is out of the ditch and ran to tell his family that he had beaten a yellow metal monster,” wrote a Twitter user. “This made me cry happy tears! Poor little guy seemed so exhausted. Thank you for helping,” added another. “Humans can be kind. Let's all be more like whoever that was who took the time to show that poor elephant kindness. Let's show others our humanity,” posted a third.

