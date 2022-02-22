Elephant stuck in ditch rescued using physics principle. Watch

A video showcasing forest officials rescuing an elephant stuck in a ditch using a principle of physics was recently posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. Since being posted, the clip has created a chatter and the rescue of the gentle giant has left many happy.

“An elephant fell into a ditch in Midinapur. Now how to rescue it. By applying Archimedes' principle. Watch to believe,” he wrote while sharing the video. In a few follow up tweets, he explained more about the incident and the method used.

“The information was received by Forest Department at 1 AM in night. Under the leadership of DFO Shri Sandeep Berwal and ADFOs operation was taken up. By 4 AM rescue was completed successfully,” he added. The forest officer also explained, “Archimedes' principle. Definition: the upward buoyant force that is exerted on a body immersed in a fluid is equal to the weight of the fluid that the body displaces and acts in the upward direction at the center of mass of the displaced fluid.”

The video opens to show an elephant stuck in the muddy waters of a ditch. The place is seen surrounded with those taking part in the rescue operation. Take a look at the video to see how the animal is rescued:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received over 7,900 likes and counting. The tweet prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Most appreciated the rescuers for saving the elephant.

“Brilliant,” wrote a Twitter user. “Aww poor baby. Hope it’s safe now,” expressed another. “Nice. This is called application of scientific principal for welfare of universe. Great job,” commented another. “Simple presence of mind and genuine determination to rescue. Hats off,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video that shows an elephant being rescued using the Archimedes' principle?

