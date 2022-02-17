Elon Musk recalls the time when this billionaire told him that Tesla will fail

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to reply to posts shared by the users of the micro-blogging site. Just like this recent reaction he shared while replying to a tweet about American billionaire businessman Charlie Munger’s comment on cryptocurrencies. In the share he recalled how once the Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman told the Tesla CEO that his company will fail.

It all started with a Twitter user who re-shared a post that documents Munger’s comment on how he is “proud” that he avoided investing in cryptocurrencies. “I certainly didn’t invest in crypto. I’m proud of the fact I’ve avoided it. It’s like a venereal disease or something. I just regard it as beneath contempt,” Munger said during the annual meeting of the publisher Daily Journal Corp, where Munger serves as chairman, reports Yahoo Finance.

Elon Musk shared a response to this news and recalled his meeting with the 98-year-old billionaire investor. “I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail. Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway,” the SpaceX CEO wrote.

Take a look at the post:

His reply, since being shared some 11 hours ago, has gone viral and gathered tons of likes. Till now, it has accumulated more than 91,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Elon Musk’s reply has also been re-tweeted over 10,000 times.

