Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Elon Musk recalls the time when this billionaire told him that Tesla will fail
trending

Elon Musk recalls the time when this billionaire told him that Tesla will fail

Elon Musk recalled the Tesla-related incident while reacting to a tweet about Charlie Munger's comment on cryptocurrencies.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall Charlie Munger's Tesla-related comment.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 03:58 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to reply to posts shared by the users of the micro-blogging site. Just like this recent reaction he shared while replying to a tweet about American billionaire businessman Charlie Munger’s comment on cryptocurrencies. In the share he recalled how once the Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman told the Tesla CEO that his company will fail.

It all started with a Twitter user who re-shared a post that documents Munger’s comment on how he is “proud” that he avoided investing in cryptocurrencies. “I certainly didn’t invest in crypto. I’m proud of the fact I’ve avoided it. It’s like a venereal disease or something. I just regard it as beneath contempt,” Munger said during the annual meeting of the publisher Daily Journal Corp, where Munger serves as chairman, reports Yahoo Finance.

Elon Musk shared a response to this news and recalled his meeting with the 98-year-old billionaire investor. “I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail. Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway,” the SpaceX CEO wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the post:

His reply, since being shared some 11 hours ago, has gone viral and gathered tons of likes. Till now, it has accumulated more than 91,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Elon Musk’s reply has also been re-tweeted over 10,000 times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
CTET Result 2021 LIVE
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP