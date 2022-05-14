Elon Musk replies to relatable post by Indian man about ice cream spoon

Elon Musk, an avid Twitter user, not only posts tweets regularly but also takes the time to reply to the tweets shared by others. If you are someone who is using the micro-blogging site for long, then you may have also noticed that he often replies to the tweets by an India IT professional named Pranay Pathole. Just like this post where the tech billionaire reacted to the techie’s ice cream-related post.

It all started with a post that Elon Musk shared about straws. In the post he shared an image of a beverage in a disposable cup designed in a way to replace straws. Musk while tweeting the picture also wrote, “Stop the war on straws!”

Pathole while replying to the post wrote a similar post related to ice cream. To which, the Tesla CEO replied. Take a look at the posts:

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Musk’s reply, since being shared a day ago, has gathered nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also been re-tweeted over 300 times.

“Agree,” wrote a Twitter user. “Bit it till you split it,” posted another while talking about th

The Twitter ‘friendship’ between Elon Musk and Pranay Pathole started when the IT professional, who was an engineering student back in 2018, tagged the tech billionaire and shared about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wipers. Since then, they interact on Twitter.

