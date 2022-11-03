Elon Musk share memes to defend $8 monthly charge for blue tick Twitter accounts

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has been receiving much backlash since he announced the $8 monthly fee for verified accounts on the microblogging platform. And unaffected by the criticism, Elon Musk has now turned into a 'meme star' and posted numerous memes to back his decision.

In his first tweet, Elon musk shared how people happily pay $8 for Starbucks coffee but are unwilling to pay the same amount for Twitter blue tick. The meme further highlights that the coffee gets over in just 30 minutes, but the blue tick lasts for 30 days.

Take a look at the meme posted by Elon Musk right here:

In another tweet, Musk shared an angry NPC (non-playable character) meme where the grey NPC Wojak says, "$8 per month for Twitter verification? So much for 'free' speech." A white-coloured character refutes his claim and says that one can still use Twitter for free but with limited benefits. This leads NPC Wojak to express silent anger as it furrows its brow in the final panel.

Take a look at the NPC Wojak meme shared by Twitter CEO Elon Musk below:

In a third tweet, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of a purple-coloured sweatshirt priced at $58 and captioned it with a thinking face emoji.

Here's what Elon Musk tweeted:

For those unaware, Elon Musk, in a series of tweets on November 1, shared that Twitter's blue tick will be $8 per month. He shared benefits associated with the verified accounts such as "priority in replies, mentions and search", which is crucial to put an end to "spam/scam", "ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads". He added that such users would also be able to bypass the paywall for "publishers willing to work with us". Musk further highlighted that public figures would have a "secondary tag" below their names, "which is already the case for politicians".

A Twitter user from UAE recently explained that Musk is charging for blue tick accounts "to blowout all bots, fake, and keyboard warrior accounts," and Musk agreed with him as he replied, "Exactly!"

Elon Musk concluded his argument for the blue tick, which has been going on for days now, with two tweets. The first reads, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8." The other, labelled as a spoiler alert, says, "You get what you pay for".

