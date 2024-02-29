Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar on Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath’s post: ‘Fit is not healthy’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently suffered from a mild stroke. He shared an update about his health on X and expressed that his stroke could have been caused by his ‘dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, or overworking out’. He also shared that he was surprised that someone ‘who’s fit’ could be affected. Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar has shared a ‘takeaway’ from Kamath’s post, and it has left many people with thoughts. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath (left) survived a mild stroke a few days back. Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar (right) has shared in a thread on X how ‘being fit is not being healthy’. (X/@Nithin0dha and @kmr_dilip)

Kumar shared that being fit doesn’t mean being healthy: “Most people believe being healthy and being fit are one and the same. It’s not. They are not synonymous and are distinct states of physical well-being.”

The entrepreneur added that ‘fitness doesn’t guarantee health’: “You may be a runner, go to the gym regularly or get your ten thousand daily steps. Fitness doesn’t guarantee health. While being fit can contribute to overall health, it’s possible for someone to be physically fit but still experience health issues due to poor nutrition, stress, lack of sleep, or underlying medical conditions.”

“Stress + rest = growth,” he further explained. “We all live a hectic life and are exposed to stress and distractions all the time. It’s even more important for people who prioritise fitness to balance it with healthy living…. Going to a gym or doing a run doesn’t get you a heart attack or stroke. Overdoing it might. So do everything in the right proportion.”

The next takeaway is to maintain a balance between being healthy and being fit. “Fitness is important and can be achieved through specific physical activities. Health considers various dimensions of well-being and is achieved by sustainable long-term practices. Striking a balance between both is real work,” concluded Kumar.

The thread was shared on February 28. It has since collected over two lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the thread.

