ESA posts incredible pics of crater on Mars that looks like a huge tree stump

European Space Agency (ESA) often takes to their official Instagram profile to share such posts that leave people mesmerised. Their recent post about a crater on Mars falls in the same category too. Through the post, netizens get a peek into the beautiful Red Planet.

“This crater got excited with its rings. This feature could easily be mistaken for a tree stump with characteristic concentric rings. It’s actually an impressive birds-eye view into an ice-rich impact crater on Mars. Tree rings provide snapshots of Earth’s past climate and, although formed in a very different way, the patterns inside this crater reveal details of the Red Planet’s history, too,” they wrote.

They also added that the image was captured on June 13, 2021 in the vast northern plains of Acidalia Planitia. The space agency, in the new few lines, explained more about the crater. The share is complete with beautiful images of the crater.

Take a look at the incredible pictures and also read the entire post:

The images were posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also amassed various comments from people. Some also showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

“Looks like an eye too,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gorgeous,” posted another. “Wooooww,” expressed a third. “Awesome,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did the images make you gasp in wonder too?

