Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people

Remember Eshna Kutty who grabbed many eyeballs after a video showcasing her hula hooping while wearing a saree went viral? She is back with yet another beautiful clip that captures her showing off her hola hooping moves while wearing a flowy golden skirt. The video, posted on her personal Instagram profile, is so soothing that we bet you can’t watch it just once.

The clip starts with Kutty dancing to Roz Roz by The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao. She is seen wearing a flowing golden-hued skirt. Her graceful moves are oddly satisfying to watch.

"What I love about a state of flow is that it allows both the mover and witnesser to immerse in it completely, with such unique perspectives. I’m talking about the skirt here btw. I don’t think I noticed these incredible patterns it made until I rewatched it. Slow-mo next time?" she wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 3.8 lakh views and several comments. Many were mesmerised by her dance and some also shared heart emojis to show their appreciation.

“It’s like you’re flowing like a golden ocean. So effortless,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can we please get a slow motion of this clip,” requested another. “How did you not get tangled up?” commented a third. “Wow what a flow,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON