Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people
Remember Eshna Kutty who grabbed many eyeballs after a video showcasing her hula hooping while wearing a saree went viral? She is back with yet another beautiful clip that captures her showing off her hola hooping moves while wearing a flowy golden skirt. The video, posted on her personal Instagram profile, is so soothing that we bet you can’t watch it just once.
The clip starts with Kutty dancing to Roz Roz by The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao. She is seen wearing a flowing golden-hued skirt. Her graceful moves are oddly satisfying to watch.
"What I love about a state of flow is that it allows both the mover and witnesser to immerse in it completely, with such unique perspectives. I’m talking about the skirt here btw. I don’t think I noticed these incredible patterns it made until I rewatched it. Slow-mo next time?" she wrote while sharing the image.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 3.8 lakh views and several comments. Many were mesmerised by her dance and some also shared heart emojis to show their appreciation.
“It’s like you’re flowing like a golden ocean. So effortless,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can we please get a slow motion of this clip,” requested another. “How did you not get tangled up?” commented a third. “Wow what a flow,” said a fourth.
What are your thoughts on this clip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa posts pic of majestic galaxy discovered in 1876, shares interesting facts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat missing from New Jersey for four years found at Pittsburgh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman finds entire apartment behind bathroom mirror. Post may make you gasp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man adopts macaw at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid scores goal in ice hockey in the cutest way. Netizens are rooting for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycling for humanity: Manipur man cycles to raise funds for people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet this visually impaired music teacher from Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shows how it feels to have coffee and tea after waking up. Laughs guaranteed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husky dramatically demands hooman to pet it in hilarious video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra asks about Axar Patel’s sunglasses in tweet about India's big win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurinder Chadha’s hilarious tweet about her kid eating paratha with fork, knife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s message on safety through post with selfies wins Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johny Lever grooves with kids Jamie and Jesse. Netizens love their video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox