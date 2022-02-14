‘Even market is red on Valentine's Day’: Stock Market crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

Due to panic triggered by escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the markets slumped on Monday. This plunge made many to take to Twitter to share posts using the hashtag #stockmarketcrash – so much so that it started trending. The incident also provided meme makers enough fodder to rib-tickling posts. The meme creators did grab the opportunity and how! From talking about their losses shrouded in a thin veil of hilarity to thinking how the investors are feeling at the moment to pointing out that the market turned red on Valentine’s Day, people shared all kinds of comments.

We have collected some of the memes that may leave you laughing out loud.

Let’s start with this post that an individual shared imagining the situations of the investors. They shared a Parle-G related meme:

How are the brokers comforting the new investors? This is what this Twitter user thought and shared:

“Me calming myself after looking at my portfolio today,” commented an individual and posted this viral Gif:

Then, here is the Valentine’s Day post related to the stock market crash:

“Even Market is Red on valentine's day...,” another Twitter user posted and shared this meme:

How can the list about stock market crash be complete without a Scam 1992 related post?

Take a look at some other posts:

Me who is having zero rupees invested in market and neither having cash to invest after reading #stockmarketcrash#Sensex #Nifty pic.twitter.com/k65Uje7sTs — Kiran Khedekar  (@Kiran_Khedekar) February 14, 2022

NSE Nifty ended below the 17,000-level on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON