Ever seen 'fish rain'? Texas city faces this rare weather condition. See pics

You’ve all probably heard of the phrase ‘raining cats and dogs’ but it doesn't actually happen. Or can it? This city in Texas, United States, called Texarkana - has witnessed a very rare weather condition that has resulted in ‘fish rain’ in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is an actual phenomenon that can happen and according to the official website of the National Geographic, animal rains can be caused when animals get swept up in waterspouts or updrafts, and then fall to Earth with raindrops. The photos of the fish that were uploaded by the Facebook page of The City of Texarkana, Texas - are quite an interesting sight to behold.

They started the caption off by writing , “2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. And no, this isn’t a joke.” Then, they further explained this meteorological phenomenon, “Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There’s more to the caption and some really interesting pics right here:

Since being posted on Facebook on December 30, this post has garnered more than 1,200 likes and several reactions. The post has also gone viral across the globe and grabbed many eyeballs while at it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this ‘fish rain’?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON