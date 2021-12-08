Ever-ready to protect, doggo quickly runs as human acts like he's scared. Watch

Dogs will give it their all just to protect their humans and to make sure that nothing bad ever even comes near them. This video shows exactly that emotion and utmost protectiveness from a sweet Pitbull doggo called Luna.

The video opens to show the cute doggo and her human lounging on their couch. The two sit there, cuddled up in each other’s warm company. At this moment, the text insert and accompanying audio in the video suggest that the human must act like he got scared and look at how his dog reacts.

The human acts like he genuinely got scared. In response to this, Luna the dog gets extremely startled but also makes sure to immediately get on her feet as she runs and barks in hopes that she will be able to drive the intruder away. Needless to say, there was no real intruder but the dog's protective reaction has been winning hearts across the social networking platform.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram about a day ago, the video has garnered more than 16,500 likes and various comments from dog lovers around the world.

“She jumped to protect you,” pointed out an Instagram user. “Baby girl was ready. Where did she go though?”, laughed another individual. “Ready to attack,” commented another, followed by a clapping emoji. “Luna takes care of her daddy,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?