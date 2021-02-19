Everything is cake! Even this ‘man’ on hospital bed. Viral pics creep out people

Remember the trend “Everything is cake” which took over social media last year? Turns out, people are not over it yet or at least that’s what these old pictures of a hyper realistic cake, which are now going viral, suggest. The images show a ‘man’ lying on a hospital bed and they have now creeped out people.

Designed by popular cake sculptor The Bake King, aka Ben Cullen, the item was created for a music video of rapper Slowthai. Originally shared back in September 2020 by Cullen, the pics recently captured people’s attention after it was re-posted by a Twitter user. Following the newfound popularity, Cullen again took to his official Instagram to re-share the images.

“When I turned @slowthai into CAKE! Made for his music video ‘Feel Away’ - all his body parts were made from vanilla cake and chocolate ganache with sugarpaste details!” he wrote while sharing the pic.

Take a look at images:

Since being posted, people on both Instagram and Twitter shared similar reactions. While some applauded the artist’s amazing creativity, others wrote that the pictures are fascinatingly creepy.

“This is fantastic and creepy at the same time,” wrote an Instagram user. “Brilliant , even if unsettling,” said another. “I’m not sure how I feel about this,” expressed a third.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

What do you think of the pictures?

