Excited dog starts running even before being given command to go outside. Watch

If there is anything else that keeps pet dogs motivated other than food, then it is definitely the time when they get to go outside and play or simply walk around. And this adorable doggo named Riley definitely loves her outside time so much that she can barely wait for her human to give her the command to be able to do so.

This video that has been shared on Instagram on the page named Dog, has gone all kinds of viral because of how eagerly this dog wishes to go outside. The video shows how the dog’s mom is sitting on the bed as the fur baby sits in front of her, frankly quite keen on going outside at that time. The mom, too, makes the most of this situation as she records how the doggo can barely wait for her to even give the command.

The video comes with a text insert that reads, “This is Riley. She’s always jumping to conclusions.” this video of the excited pet dog was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Quit teasing her.” And several netizens definitely expressed their agreement with this in the comments section of the dog video. By the end of it, however, the doggo finally gets to go outside.

Watch the video that is equal parts hilarious and cute right here:

Other than receiving 4.2 million views since it was posted on May 7, the adorable video of this excited dog has also garnered several comments from people who love dogs.

An Instagram user hilariously wrote, “Imagine if she said vet instead of park.” “How cute! The waiting eyes!” points out another comment. A third comment reads, in reference to the text insert in the video, “Yes, she sure does.”

Would you like to enjoy some play time and go outside with Riley the dog?