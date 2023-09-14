Ex-Google employee shares emotional plea after being laid off, says she's 'sole provider of family'

Vanessa DeCollibus, an ex-Google employee who was affected by the layoffs, shared an emotional plea on LinkedIn. She detailed how she felt after being laid off and how she needs to find another job quickly as she is the "sole provider of her tiny family."

A logo is pictured above the entrance to the offices of Google in London.(AFP)

"I was affected by Google's layoffs today, and I know that I am just one out of hundreds of fellow extremely talented individuals who have been affected this year in this job market. As the sole provider to my very tiny family, I must be strong, and I must move quickly as time is against me," wrote DeCollibus on LinkedIn. (Also Read: Google parent Alphabet lays off ‘hundreds’ from global recruitment team)

She further added, "I realize today's economic environment has not been easy for so many. I loved my position at Google and everything about being a Googler. I was so passionate and ever so grateful for the opportunity I received to join the company in 2021."

In the next few lines, she details how much she loved her job and went the extra mile for it. She also thanks Google for giving her an opportunity to work with them.

Take a look at the post shared by Vanessa DeCollibus here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 1,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "As a fellow sole provider for a small family (me, my disabled mom, and disabled sister), I can't express how sorry I am. At 28, I feel like I've taken the role of a parent somewhat. I went from being a relatively carefree 22-year-old college student who couldn't cook anything to learning to use pressure cookers and air fryers to prepare meals for my mom after her accident. I can't even imagine how it must have been to work at Google. I've applied some 18 times and never once have made it beyond the resume screening." (Also Read: ‘Privileged’: Indian-origin director of Google news sacked after 13 years of service)

A second shared, " I don't know who you are, and I don't know how you work, but that doesn't matter, I give you all the support so that soon you will be the person who hires all of us who are in your same situation right now. Success soon!"

"Jobs come and go, Vanessa is always who she is. GOOD luck, and use some time to chill a bit. Soon you will find yourself busy working, so till then spoil yourself with the things you didn't have time for," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "I am so sorry you were impacted! It sounds like you were a really great addition to the culture at Google. I so hope you find something new swiftly!"

